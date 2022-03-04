Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Decreases By 80.2%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $170,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA opened at $9.76 on Friday. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.