Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Increases By 427.3%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 478.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ CACG opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.51.
