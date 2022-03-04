Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Drops By 56.1%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.