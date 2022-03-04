Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Rises By 282.8%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 282.8% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 96,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,446. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.