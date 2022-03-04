Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 75.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.94 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
BDO Unibank Company Profile (Get Rating)
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
