Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 75.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.94 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile (Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.