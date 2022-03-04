Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 46.1%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth $4,850,000.

AFT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 43,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

