Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Declines By 66.0%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $8.77 on Friday. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

