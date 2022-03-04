Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 99.2% in February

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSDOY opened at $55.52 on Friday. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.