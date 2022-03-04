Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMNNY opened at $22.88 on Friday. Shimano has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.