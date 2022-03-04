Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC SEZNL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About Sezzle (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sezzle (SEZNL)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.