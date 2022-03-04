Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC SEZNL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Sezzle, Inc operates as a payment platform that enables bank-to-bank transfer of money between consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Charlie Youakim, Killian Brackey and Paul Paradis in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

