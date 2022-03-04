ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,052,303 shares of company stock worth $1,126,692 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

