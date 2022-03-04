ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW traded down $11.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.47. 20,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.06. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 480.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,408 shares of company stock worth $23,934,272 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

