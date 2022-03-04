Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.00

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 305.94 ($4.10), with a volume of 372181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.92).
The stock has a market capitalization of £747.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.49.
Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)
Featured Stories
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.