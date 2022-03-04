Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.00

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 305.94 ($4.10), with a volume of 372181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £747.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.49.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

