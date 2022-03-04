Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Senseonics by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,134,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.93 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

