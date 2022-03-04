Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,973,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,822 and have sold 38,102 shares valued at $115,607. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 686,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

