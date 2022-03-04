Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

