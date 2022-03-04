Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

