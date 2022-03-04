Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 976 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of AeroVironment worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

AeroVironment Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.