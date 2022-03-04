Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Seer were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seer by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Seer by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seer by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seer by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seer by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Seer stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $813.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

