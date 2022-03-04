SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $110.04, but opened at $104.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00. SEA shares last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 87,089 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

