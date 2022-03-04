Scott Philip Serota Buys 1,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HSIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 969,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.56.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

