Scotiabank Trims Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Target Price to C$118.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Onex has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

