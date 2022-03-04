SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,725. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

