Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,307,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

