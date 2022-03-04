Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCWTF remained flat at $$882.95 during trading hours on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $882.95 and a twelve month high of $1,558.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,351.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,444.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

