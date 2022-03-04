Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,750 at Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($48.97) to GBX 3,750 ($50.32) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.02) to GBX 3,544 ($47.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,724.86 ($49.98).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($38.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,362.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,535.36. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,849 ($38.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.50). The firm has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.