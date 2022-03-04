Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE GME opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of -1.60. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

