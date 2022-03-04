Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGV. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

LGV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

