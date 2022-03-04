Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

