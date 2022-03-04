Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 13,100 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $10.22 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.