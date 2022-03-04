Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.