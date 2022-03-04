Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

