SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

