Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sarepta Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,539. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

