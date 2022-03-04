SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.49

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.49 and last traded at $106.49, with a volume of 10011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
