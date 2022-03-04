Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.59

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

