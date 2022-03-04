Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,055. Samsara has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

