Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $$45.10 during midday trading on Friday. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

