Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $$45.10 during midday trading on Friday. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $53.50.
About Sampo Oyj (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.