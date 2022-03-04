SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

