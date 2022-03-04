SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Loop Capital

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

