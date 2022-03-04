Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.32

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 426428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

