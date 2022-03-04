Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.64

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 334588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

