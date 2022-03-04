Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.64

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 334588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
