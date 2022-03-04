Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Up 76.3% in February

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. 568,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

