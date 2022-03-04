Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 24,900 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Triton International accounts for about 0.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Triton International worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

