Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,673. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 26.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

