Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

