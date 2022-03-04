Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROYUF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 776.00 to 785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock remained flat at $$107.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

