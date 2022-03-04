Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Sell”

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 470 ($6.31). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.72) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 359.80 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 353.90 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 456.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 467.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

