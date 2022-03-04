Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $53.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

