Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,918 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,444,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,737,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

